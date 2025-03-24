UCLA Basketball Should Be Active When Transfer Portal Opens
UCLA did not have the season they had hoped for. The Bruins were able to make The Big Dance as a 7-seed and win a game in convincing fashion as they defeated 10-seeded Utah State 72-47. They moved on to take on the 2-seeded Tennessee Volunteers, which was able to pull away for a 67-58 win.
Bruins coach Mick Cronin was clearly extremely disappointed in what had transpired during his press conference after the game and shut down all questions pertaining to next season. The reality is the transfer portal opened today and recruiting these transfers will begin.
UCLA should likely be looking to make some additions via the transfer portal. The Bruins ranked near the bottom of the Big Ten in rebounding and were nearly 10 boards per game behind the best rebounding teams.
Not only did they tend to struggle on the boards, but the Bruins also tended to struggle at the free throw line, shooting just 71% from the charity stripe. These are two controllable stats that can make the difference in a lot of games. If you rebound well and make your freebies, your odds of winning go up exponentially.
For better or for worse, the transfer portal is here to stay. You either utilize it or you'll be left behind. It's not easy to move on and start looking ahead after a tough season, but the Bruins should be in the portal looking for the players that can help them take the next big step as soon as they are able.
Over the coming days and weeks, there's a chance that UCLA loses players to the portal, so Cronin and his staff should definitely be aggressive in backfilling any positions of need.
Last offseason, the Bruins were able to add six new additions to the roster via the transfer portal. While it didn't solve all of their problems, they were able to acquire some known commodities who were able to come in and be difference-makers.
Ensuring they get the right guys who fit the program, fit the culture and are able to strengthen the areas of weaknesses on the roster will be imperative if the Bruins want to get back to making deep runs in March.
