Bruins Add Harris to Transfer Portal Departures
The UCLA Bruins lost another member of this past year's team as senior guard Dominick Harris has entered the transfer portal, per Bruin Report Online. A guy that received very little playing time this season will seek out a destination for his fifth and final year of eligibility.
Unable to find his footing all season, Harris simply did not see the floor enough to feel motivated to come back for his final year. He will now be searching to play at a fourth-different school in the past five seasons.
Harris was a former three-star recruit out of Temecula, California who spent his first two collegiate seasons with the Gonzaga Bulldogs. He received very little playing time with the Bulldogs under head coach Mark Few and decided to transfer to Loyola Marymount for a single season in 2023-'24.
After averaging 14.3 points on 42.9% shooting for the Lions, Harris decided to take his talents to Westwood, joining the Bruins this past season. He would be featured in just 11 games, averaging 7.3 minutes and earned 12 points all season.
With just one year of eligibility remaining, it makes complete sense for Harris to seek out another program where he could be frequently implemented into the lineup and be a factor. Due to the depth and talent that UCLA had this season, it was tough to find any minutes for Harris.
After playing in many of the non-conference games to begin the year, Harris' playing time gradually waned as Big Ten play got closer. He played in just two conference games this season, last logging into a contest in late January against Oregon. It was the right move for him to transfer out.
From what he showed at LMU, Harris has tremendous upside and the ability to be a keynote scorer at the Division-I level. If he is able to find the right fit for next season, the former Bruin should be able to thrive as a shooting guard threat that can assume a point guard role when needed.
The Bruins have now lost three guards, two forwards, and a center to the transfer portal as the ever-changing world of college basketball moves along. There is no telling who may or may not be secure to stay in Westwood next season, but the Bruins must add wherever they lose a few players.
