Bruins Senior Spotlight: Dominick Harris
The UCLA Bruins will honor transfer senior Dominick Harris on Saturday night during the senior festivities that will take place prior to their rivalry matchup with the USC Trojans (15-15, 7-12) at Pauley Pavilion.
Harris is playing for his third program in four years, his second having been Loyola Marymount, where he averaged 14.3 points as a junior while leading the West Coast Conference in 3-point percentage (45%) as a junior.
He spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career with the Gonzaga Bulldogs, prompting his first transfer after limited playing time. Harris has spent his entire college career on the Pacific Coast and is finishing his career in the Gold and Blue.
As a Murrieta native, Harris came home to play for his hometown school, proving to be an integral piece to the program despite not receiving a ton of playing time this season. He has added strong depth to a Bruin team that has been littered with first-year transfer players.
The last player off the bench is just as important to Bruins as their leading scorer, proving the simple fact that Harris contributes to this team when he is not on the floor. Helping prepare this talented group in the practices ahead of a tought opponent is equally as important as making the buckets.
Playing in just 11 games this season, Harris shined bright in the Bruins' 36-point win over Prairie View A&M earlier this season. Harris recorded a season-high 5 points, adding an assist. He may not be the team's leading scorer, but his leadership and buy-in to the team have been exponential.
There are numerous college basketball players that would be unsatisfied with the playing time Harris has received this season after averaging double-digits at his previous school. He looked past all the negativity and continued to be a supporting piece to one of the upper-echelon teams of the Big Ten.
Harris is one of two seniors who are in their first season with the Bruins, alongside former USC Trojan forward Kobe Johnson. If UCLA is able to take a sizable lead over their bitter rival on Saturday night, Harris will likely earn some minutes on his final home game as a college athlete.
