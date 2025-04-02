How Does UCLA Change With Addition of Dent?
The UCLA Bruins won the sweepstakes for former New Mexico Lobos guard Donovan Dent, one of the more elite talents in the portal this offseason. With him leading the offense, how will next year's Bruins team take a step forward from what we saw this past season?
There is no limit to the type of production that Dent can give this team next year as the commander of the offense. He will take over the role of former Bruin point guard Dylan Andrews, who recently entered his name in the transfer portal.
Dent was the only playing in Division-I last season to average 20 or more points and at least five assists. He finished his third and final season with the Lobos, averaging 20.4 points on 49% shooting with 6.4 assists in 35 games, starting all of them.
As a Riverside, California native, Dent should feel right at home returning to his home state for a senior year. He will ignite this Bruin team, specifically on the offensive end, an area that the Bruins lacked last year.
For a team that had strong post play and decent shooting from the wing positions, the one missing piece was an elite point guard that could generate his own shot while finding the open man at all times. Dent possesses those qualities and can be a guy that scored close to 20 each game.
The Bruins finished fourth-lowest in the Big Ten in terms of points per game (74.2). With Dent joining the team, that number could easily rise to above 80 which could lead to a few extra upset victories and have the potential to be a top-five team in the country, according to CBS insider Jon Rothstein.
Dent will take on a whole new set of competition as he enters the Big Ten, but his game should stay the same. He was a quick, shifty guard with a high basketball IQ that can score at all three levels. His presence will heighten the level of production for the rest of his teammates around him.
Before Dent was recruited to New Mexico, 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein did a breakdown on his game and the perks that make him great. Even though this was before his college career, many of these intangibles are still true today.
"Dent has extreme burst and speed with the ball in his hands," Finkelstein wrote. "He also gets paint touches in a half-court game. He can blow right by most defenders with straight line drives, is a constant threat to turn the corner in a ball-screen, and can navigate traffic with his tight handle."
