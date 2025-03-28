REPORT: Bruins Potential Top-Five Team if They Land Key Transfer
As the hunt for former New Mexico point guard Donovan Dent continues, the UCLA Bruins are emerging as one of the top candidates for the elite scorer. One college basketball insider has reported that UCLA is a top suitor to land Dent.
CBS college basketball insider and reporter Jon Rothstein issued a segment on the CBS Sports Network on Thursday afternoon, delving into the future of Dent and the eligible teams that have a heada start to landing the elite scoring guard.
Rothstein mentioned the Kentucky Wildcats, a team that is still participating in the NCAA Tournament but is still communicating with Dent early in the portal process. He recognized the Bruins as another top option for Dent.
"The top player in the transfer portal is New Mexico guard Donovan Dent, who has already made his mark with the Lobos after winning a game in the NCAA Tournament," Rothstein said.
"Dent, according to multiple sources, is going to be coveted by the top tier of the blue bloods. That includes Kentucky, who has already made major strides to land Donovan Dent, but a team to watch in the sweepstakes for Dent is UCLA."
There is more than one reason for Dent to represent in a Bruin uniform next season, and Rothstein knows the benefit goes both ways. Dent hails from Riverside, Calif., prompting a potential return home. UCLA also direly needs a high-level scoring point guard, something they missed dearly last year.
"He's from Southern California, he has several teammates who already have an affiliation," Rothstein said. "And as we watched all season long, UCLA 2-5 was a very capable team, but really has not adequately replaced Tyger Campbell since he left the program year ago.
"If UCLA were to add Donovan Dent, the Bruins are probably a top four or five team to start next season."
Rothstein's comments of UCLA being a potential top five team in the country if they acquire Dent definitely raises some eyebrows, but in a good way. If one player can change a team from being unranked to one of the best in the country, it shows the value of what Dent can do for this team.
