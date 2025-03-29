UCLA Lands One of Top Guards in the Transfer Portal Donovan Dent
UCLA basketball picked up a massive win on Friday night as Mick Cronin secured the services of New Mexico guard Donovan Dent.
Dent hit the transfer portal after New Mexico lost its second-round matchup to Michigan State 71-63 in the NCAA Tournament. Following the loss, then head coach Richard Pitino was hired by Xavier.
Dent, a native of Corona, California, was named California Mr. Basketball in 2022 before committing to the Lobos. He also won the Los Angeles Times Player of the Year and John R. Wooden High School Player of the Year Award as he led Centennial High School to a victory in the state title game.
He has 72 career starts and had a massive 2024-25 season, winning the Mountain West Player of the Year Award and was named first-team All-Mountain West. He also has a second-team All-Mountain West selection from last season.
On3's Joe Tipton broke the story as Dent chose UCLA over strong interest from Duke, Gonzaga, Kentucky, Louisville and North Carolina.
In 2024, Dent averaged 20.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while adding a steal and a block per appearance. He has a career average of 50.3 percent shooting from the floor and had a career-high 40.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
Dent had a 40-point performance against VCU on Dec. 18th, a testament to his constant improvement as a player.
Dent is a driver who is very comfortable accelerating with the ball in his hands. He makes plays off the screen well, often times using the double team that comes off of it to find open teammates for baskets.
He commands the floor well, he understands spacing, and when teams don't double team him, he makes them pay.
He is a perfect addition to the Bruins as they have a player who can produce instant offense, but his efforts are not to the detriment of his teammates.
I asked college basketball analyst and host of the Hoops Head podcast Kevin Lucas about Dent.
"One of the most dynamic point guards in America," Lucas said. "Immediately gives UCLA another offensive gear that they just didn’t have this past season. Can make something out of nothing and is an elite finisher at the rim"
This is a massive pickup for Mick Cronin as he attempts to re-establish UCLA amongst the elite programs in the nation. If he is able to have success with Dent, that could lead to even more transfer talent headed to Westwood.
