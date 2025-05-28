Podcast: UCLA's Veteran Leadership Major Asset for Upcoming Season
The UCLA Bruins took a step forward last season but certainly are not satisfied with their standing in the world of college basketball and the Big Ten. To reach the heights that they intend to, one piece of next year's team that will be relied on is the veteran leadership that is being brought back.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh looks at the upcoming roster for the Bruins and explains how the veteran leadership and experienced transfers are going to pay major dividends for this team.
Yes, the Bruins did lose multiple would-be veteran leaders to the transfer portal this offseason, which was a disappointment, but a few of the pieces that were brought in have more experience at the collegiate level.
UCLA brought in multiple transfers with immense experience. Senior point guard Donovan Dent has three years under his belt at New Mexico, improving every season with the Lobos. Senior center Steven Jamerson II has played in 71 games over three years at San Diego.
Senior guard Jamar Brown has already played four full years of college ball, starting at NJCAA D-II, Phoenix College, and spending the following two seasons at Kansas City. This is a veteran group with guys that know what it takes to win and make deep postseason runs.
Looking at many of the recent national championship teams and the ones that have been making Final Fours, almost every single one has an established veteran presence with multiple fourth and fifth-year seniors in the rotation. That needs to be the blueprint for UCLA to return to the title game.
The only glaring issue that plagued the program last year, which may become less of a problem, is the experience in the NCAA Tournament. Many of the incoming transfers, besides Dent and junior forward Xavier Booker, have not received any experience in The Big Dance, but the Bruin returners certainly do.
Three veteran pieces that will be integral for this team's success and big parts to the starting lineup are senior forward Tyler Bilodeau, junior guard Eric Dailey Jr. and senior guard Skyy Clark. Three guys that started all season for UCLA last year and have at least one year of tournament experience.
If that three-man core can help mentor the veteran transfers and prepare them for what is to come in the Big Ten, the conference tournament, and the national tournament, this UCLA team will have a shot at making some serious noise. Veteran experience is something that can carry this team a long way.
