Bruins Star Likely to Return to UCLA Next Season
UCLA sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr. will likely be back in a Bruin jersey for his junior season after a report emerged following UCLA's disappointing second-round loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in the NCAA Tournament. Dailey was an integral piece to this Bruins team all year.
Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times reported that Dailey was asked if he wants to come back for the 2025-26 season. Dailey's response was encouraging and should be a good sign that he will return next season.
"Eric Dailey Jr., asked if he wants to come back next season: 'Yeah, for sure. I want to come [back] here and make a run, make a name with these guys. That’s my goal,'" Bolch wrote.
After spending his freshman season for a 12-20 Oklahoma State team, Dailey made the decision to join the Bruins, a transfer choice that he seemingly does not regret. He found a consistent role under head coach Mick Cronin, delivering some key moments and big-time performances all season.
Starting all 33 games he played this season, Dailey posted career-highs in almost every category. He averaged 11.4 points on 50.7% shooting and 37.8% from 3-point range, improving his offensive production significantly this season. He scored double figures 18 times in his second season.
Dailey made his money by attacking the rim while having a ton of confidence to shoot from outside. A few of his highlight moments from this season were his 25-point season-high against bitter rival USC and a game-winning turnaround jumper to upset Michigan State at Pauley Pavilion.
If Dailey does, in fact, stay with UCLA, he will have two years of eligibility remaining and should be expected to start once again as a shooting guard and power forward hybrid. At 6-8, 230 pounds, he has the ability to play both positions and should find even more success next year.
Not to mention, the scoring duo of Dailey and junior forward Tyler Bilodeau should be even deadlier next season. They were the top two scorers all year for the Bruins and will have another year under their belts, turning into game-changing veterans that could potentially earn this team a Big Ten title.
