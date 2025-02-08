Eric Dailey Jr.: The Energy Driving UCLA’s Success
On Wednesday, UCLA sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr. joined the "Bruin Insider Show" to discuss his thoughts on UCLA’s recent success, his personal growth and the mindset that drives him.
The standout forward, known for his energy and work ethic, shared insightful reflections on his approach to the game, the influence of his family, and the unwavering support of UCLA’s fan base.
Dailey's commitment to his role and executing what the coaching staff asks of him is a key reason for his impact on the court.
“It's just my level to just get the job done," he said. I think that's it. I just want to be the best I can be for my team, and I know my coaches trust me to do certain things. I have a job here, and if I don't do my job, then it just doesn't work in our favor most of the time.”
Dailey is often praised for his gym dedication, and he embraces that identity wholeheartedly.
“People talk about my gym time a lot and how hard I work, but I think I'm just a kid that loves basketball at the end of the day,” Dailey said. “I just love the game, I've always been around the game, and it doesn't feel right if I'm not in the gym or seeing something that involves basketball every day.”
Dailey emphasized how his constant efforts to improve have paid off this season.
“I just put in a lot of time on the things I know I need to work on, and it's starting to show results in the games,” he said. “Just over the course of the season, the improvements I’ve made since my freshman year, I just want to keep going.”
A self-proclaimed “big energy guy,” Dailey takes pride in keeping the team connected and motivated.
“I can feel energies. I can feel when guys need more help, when they're going down, and I pick them up,” he explained. “Even when I’m down, my teammates pick me up. So, I think energy is one of the things that really motivates me.”
Dailey believes that keeping a team-first mindset helps players achieve individual success.
“If you have the bigger picture of doing what’s best for the team, you’ll do what’s best for you because that will help the team,” he said.
Dailey’s competitive drive stems from his upbringing, particularly the influence of his parents.
“My dad got injured twice, played after two ACLs, and continued to play six years — that was just a testament to his work,” he said. “My mom coached at a high level and knew what she wanted to see in her players. She gave that advice to me as well.”
Their combined influence instilled a mindset of perseverance and discipline in him.
“As a kid, of course, I wanted to sit around, play video games, and eat cereal in the morning,” Dailey said. “But over time, you see the work starting to show, and that’s really motivating. When you start to see progress, you just want to continue to get better.”
For Dailey, representing UCLA is about more than just basketball — it’s about continuing a tradition of excellence.
“Once you step on campus, you feel the greatness. Every sport here is great,” he said. “This is the number one public school in the country. Everybody here wins championships. We want to be the next team to put one up.”
With Dailey’s relentless work ethic, leadership and commitment to his team, UCLA is in a strong position to continue its push for success. As he continues to develop, his impact on and off the court will be key for the Bruins as they chase their ultimate goal — a championship.
