Eric Dailey Jr. Reaches Career High in UCLA's Monster Win Over USC
There wasn't a whole lot that went wrong for UCLA in its 90-63 throttling of its greatest rival, USC, on Senior Night on Saturday.
UCLA shot 61.7% from the field, including 45.5% from the arc, contributing to its impressive 90-point outing, its third-highest scoring mark of the season.
A large part of the Bruins' success was the standout performance of sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr.
Dailey led UCLA with a career-high 25 points, going 10-12 from the field while making four triples. He also added five rebounds and three steals.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin, being the defensive-minded coach he is, was focused on the defensive effort.
"Yeah, that's all I'm concerned with is his nine deflections," Cronin said postgame. "And his growth defensively. And his intelligence level defensively. And understanding how important that is to his future. To our success and to his future.
"Because too much goes on in youth basketball where it's about 'me' and not 'we.' And it's not the kids' fault. They're a product of the system. And then they get to guys like ... me and Kevin Lillard. ... We're trying to tell you you got to play defense, you got to play smart.
"Everybody else just lets them run around and shoot every time. Get beat on defense, they don't come out. Just not helping them, though. It's not helping them."
Cronin noted European players and their rise in the NBA.
"[T]hey [Europeans] actually play real basketball," Cronin said. "There's no such thing as a "pick-up" game in Europe."
Cronin looked to Dailey, who was nearby, for confirmation, as Dailey's father, Eric Dailey Sr., played 10 years overseas.
"Everything's [in Europe] with coaching and structure and teaching," Cronin said.
Dailey has been vital to UCLA's success all season long. In what has been his first season with the program, he has averaged 12.0 points per game, second-most on the team, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
Dailey was one of the six transfers to join the Bruins last offseason. He spent his first collegiate season at Oklahoma State after playing high school ball at IMG Academy.
