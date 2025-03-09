Bruins Beat Down Bitter Rival, 90-63, Clinch Double Bye
The UCLA Bruins (22-9, 13-7) finished the regular season on an unbelievable note as they defeated their bitter rivals, the USC Trojans (15-16, 7-13), by a score of 90-63 at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday night. The Bruins sent their seniors off with a season sweep of the Trojans in dominant fashion.
From the first possession, it was all UCLA. They are beyond ready for the Big Ten Tournament as they shot an incredible 61.7% from the field, knocking down 10 three-pointers. Even with the impressive offensive performance, the Bruins forced 20 turnovers and scored a whopping 37 points off their takeaways.
The Bruins took a 12-point lead into halftime and would expand that lead in the second half, drubbing their rival on senior night by 27 points. It was arguably the best performance of the entire season, and it could not have come at a better time.
Sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr. could not have played better, scoring a career-high 25 points while chipping in five rebounds and three steals. He shot 10-of-12 from the field while draining four 3-pointers.
Dailey was sensational, being able to score off the catch and shoot, transition baskets and offensive rebound put-backs. He has blossomed incredibly this year.
Bruins junior guard Skyy Clark also had a standout performance, netting a season-high 17 points on 7-10 shooting. He dished a team-high six assists with three steals to make up his best performance of the season.
Sophomore center Aday Mara was phenomenal as well -- 14 points on 6-7 shooting with two rebounds, two assists and two blocks off the bench. He was unstoppable in the post, helping the Bruins to an astonishing total of 42 points in the paint.
It does not stop there; junior forward Tyler Bilodeau scored in double figures once again, pouring in 12 points with three assists and two steals. Sophomore guard Sebastian Mack earned 10 points off the bench as well.
The two Bruin seniors that were honored -- guards Kobe Johnson and Lazar Stefanovic -- did not have season-high nights but were still integral in the win. Johnson led the team with eight rebounds, including four assists and 2 points.
Stefanovic was just 1-2 from the field, but the shot he hit made Pauley Pavilion erupt as "We want Lazar" chants broke out in the final minutes. The second-year Bruin had four assists and three rebounds in the win as well.
With the win, the Bruins lock up a top-four seed in the Big Ten standings, earning them a double bye in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament. Because UCLA defeated conference champion Michigan State, it wins the tiebreaker over two other Big Ten teams with a 13-7 conference record.
UCLA will get a bye through the first two days of the tournament, starting next Wednesday. It will await a potential matchup with either the No. 13, No. 12, or No. 6 seed next Friday in Indianapolis.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.