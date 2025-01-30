One Stat Proves Key For Bruins' Recent Success
The UCLA Bruins (15-6, 6-4) have found another hot streak this season as they are recent winners of four-straight games with one key stat being a major reason for the newfound success. Free- throw shooting had been plaguing this team all year and had quickly turned a corner for the better.
Prior to their four-game win streak, the Bruins were shooting 69% from the free-throw line, ranked one of the worst in the Big Ten in that category. Since that point, they have shot 70% or better from the line, including making 20 of 25 attempts on Monday night against their bitter rival, USC Trojans.
In fact over the recent four-game stretch, UCLA is 65-87 from the free-throw line, good enough for 75%. They have earned two games with 20 or more made free throws in that same span. Free points at the line can win or lose ballgames for a team and it is currently winning games for the Bruins.
Even though the Bruins still rank 14th in the conference at just 70.9% free-throw shooting, they are taking steps in the right direction to become a much better shooting team when given one of the easiest shots on the floor.
The success at the charity stripe starts with the most impactful player that has come off the bench this season for the Bruins. Sophomore guard Sebastian Mack is hitting from a 75.5% clip from the line and has made 34 of his last 44 free throw attempts over his last 10 games.
Other than Mack, UCLA's best free throw shooter is arguably senior guard Lazar Stefanovic. Even in limited minutes, Stefanovic is 17-18 from the free-throw line this season for a near-perfect 94.4%. He sunk a pair of free shots in the final seconds to seal the win against the Trojans earlier this week.
Especially when UCLA delves into conference tournament play and a gritty, tight-scoring game in the NCAA Tournament, free throws will be a major asset if it continues the success. Games have already been won and lost this season for the Bruins at the line and the hot shooting must continue.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.