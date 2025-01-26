Bruins Grind Out Win as Cronin Pushes for More
The UCLA men's basketball team secured a hard-fought 65-60 win over Washington in a Big Ten clash Friday night at Alaska Airlines Arena. While the Bruins' balanced scoring attack and sophomore center Aday Mara's standout performance played key roles in the victory, it was head coach Mick Cronin’s candid postgame comments that provided a deeper look into the team’s progress, challenges, and mindset.
Mara was at the center of Cronin’s reflections. Mara tied for the team-high with 12 points and delivered in the clutch with two critical baskets in the final minutes to fend off Washington's late surge. Cronin praised Mara’s impact but pointed out areas for growth.
“He’s [Mara] got to turn and score, to make one move and score. Sometimes he gets too cute, and when he got too cute, Washington had two or three guys on him,” Cronin said. “He’s going to shoot 50% minimum, and I’ll take that every night. When you can’t tackle him -- and what was happening early was just mind-boggling -- but if you’ve got to play him straight up, he’s hard to stop.”
Cronin's remarks highlighted both Mara’s potential and the need for the young center to simplify his approach in certain situations.
Junior guard Dylan Andrews delivered the dagger with a step-back 3-pointer late in the game, a play Cronin noted wasn’t originally planned.
“We had a different play drawn up to iso him, but they denied it, and he did a great job of creating,” Cronin said. “I just tried to calm him down throughout the game and tell him to get his feet set.”
Cronin's ability to adapt in high-pressure moments underscored his confidence in Andrews and the team’s overall composure.
With UCLA in the midst of a grueling schedule -- playing four games in 10 days -- Cronin spoke at length about the challenges of maintaining player health and preparation.
“Seattle’s not around the corner. Trying to maintenance the guys is a big thing,” Cronin said. “It’s like an NBA deal right now; a lot of film, a lot of walkthrough, a lot of shell without hitting each other and trying to be fresh for game night.”
Cronin credited his staff for keeping the players ready amidst a demanding stretch. While pleased with his team’s rebounding effort for much of the game, Cronin acknowledged lapses late in the contest. He also pointed to the team’s improved ball security in the second half as a key to the win.
“That was the key. We got off more shots,” Cronin said. “We didn’t shoot a great percentage, 38%, but we got a lot of shots off.”
Perhaps the most telling moment came when Cronin addressed the team’s mentality.
“I told the guys, ‘We have enough players. I’ve got confidence in you guys. We just need to care,’” Cronin said. “We haven’t been A-plus in caring. You can tell when a team cares.”
This statement revealed Cronin’s emphasis on intangibles like effort and commitment as UCLA navigates the rigorous Big Ten schedule.
With this win, UCLA improves to 14-6 overall and 5-4 in conference play, riding a three-game winning streak. The Bruins now turn their attention to a marquee matchup against crosstown rival USC at the Galen Center on Monday. Cronin will undoubtedly continue to demand growth and consistency from his squad.
For now, the victory against Washington serves as both a testament to UCLA’s depth and a platform for Cronin to inspire further improvement.
