Bruins Handle Business on the Road, Sweep Washington
The UCLA Bruins (14-6, 5-4) will leave Seattle, Washington with a big-time conference victory on the road, taking down the Washington Huskies (10-10, 1-8) by a score of 65-60 on Friday night. A clutch 3-pointer in the final half-minute from junior Dylan Andrews would ice the game for a massive victory.
After taking a 4-point lead into halftime, the Bruins would lead for the final 20 minutes, ultimately earning their third-straight win to rise above .500 in Big Ten play.
UCLA was missing its top player for a majority of the game but found a way to get it done under pressure. Less than 3 minutes into the contest, Bruins junior forward Tyler Bilodeau came out of the game with an ankle injury that would sideline him for the rest of the game, scoring zero points on just two shots. The rest of his team made up for Bilodeau's absence in a big way with some marquee performances from several guys.
Junior guard Skyy Clark scored the team's first 9 points of the ballgame, finishing with 12 points, going 3-5 from 3-point range. Sophomore center Aday Mara had another impressive game with 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.
Sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. and senior guard Kobe Johnson both posted 11 points, with Johnson earning nine rebounds and two steals. Dailey had six boards to help the cause as well. Four different Bruins scored in double figures, a level of scoring distribution that has been the recipe for success all year for this UCLA team.
The Bruins did a fantastic job in the second half of limiting the Huskies' top scorer, senior forward Great Osobor. At halftime, he had a game-high 16 points but was only able to muster 3 second-half points. A lot of credit goes to Dailey, Mara and Johnson for limiting Washington's best player.
After losing four straight, UCLA has bounced back in a major way, earning three straights that have all come in conference play. After a rough start to the new year, this team looks leaps and bounds different and found a way to grind through another tough battle in the Big Ten.
A massive rivalry matchup is on the horizon for the Bruins as they will travel just a few miles to play the USC Trojans (12-7, 4-4) on Monday night. Bragging rights are on the line, as well as a fourth-straight victory for UCLA. This team has turned a corner for the better and are ready to make the final push.
