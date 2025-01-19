Clark’s Leadership Shines in UCLA’s Win Over Iowa
The UCLA men’s basketball team ended a tough stretch in style Friday night, routing Iowa 94-70 at Pauley Pavilion. With an electric first-half performance, the Bruins (12-6, 3-4) snapped a four-game Big Ten losing streak, showcasing a cohesive offense and defensive intensity. Junior guard Skyy Clark played a crucial role, scoring 12 points and emerging as a vocal leader both on and off the court.
Clark hit two key 3-pointers during the team’s scorching start and emphasized how the Bruins’ preparation fueled their success.
“The team was just really hungry,” Clark said postgame. “We’ve had a lot of guys in the gym in the last few days back from our trip. We had a day off, but I walked in the gym to get shots up, and I see Eric [Dailey Jr.] and Will [Kyle III] and Kobe [Johnson] in the gym, Baz [Sebastian Mack]’s in the gym, even the dudes who don’t play – the walk-ons and the redshirts were in the gym. It’s a different mindset, and it’s something we need to keep doing.”
That mindset translated to a record-breaking first half. The Bruins posted their highest halftime score since 2016, leading 57-24, and their largest halftime margin since 2012.
For Clark, the victory was about more than just snapping a losing streak. He recognized the game as a moment of unity for the team and the city, especially in the wake of devastating fires affecting the Los Angeles area.
“It was super fun,” Clark said about returning to the win column. “You want to be on the winning side every time, even though most of the time that’s not possible. We’re trying to be a bright spot. We’ve got the fires going on in our city, and it’s taken effect on the whole entire city. People lost their homes. It’s good to know that we can be a little bright spot for the people watching.”
Clark also highlighted the performance of junior guard Dylan Andrews, who contributed 13 points and three 3-pointers to the Bruins’ offensive explosion. Having faced Andrews since their youth basketball days, Clark spoke highly of his teammate’s growth.
“We’ve been pushing as much confidence into Dylan as we can,” Clark said. “I’ve played against Dylan since I was in fifth grade, and in middle and high school. We always talked about teaming up together. I know what he’s capable of doing, and he had a great week of practice. He’s been in the gym, and it shows.”
Clark’s belief in his teammate underscores the Bruins’ team-first mentality, which led to a season-high 26 assists in the game.
With the win over Iowa, the Bruins have renewed momentum as they prepare to face Wisconsin on Tuesday. Clark remains focused on sustaining the energy and preparation that led to Friday’s success.
