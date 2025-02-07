UCLA's Home-Court Advantage Has Proven Crucial This Year
The UCLA Bruins (17-6, 8-4) are one of the hottest teams in the country right now but are even hotter when they play at their home arena, Historic Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins are 12-1 at their home barn this season and have continued to dominate even the nation's best in front of their own fans.
The Bruins have won four of their last five home games, with the past three being against Top-25 opponents. They upset then-No. 18 Wisconsin at the beginning of their current seven-win streak, most recently earning home wins over then-No. 16 Oregon and No. 9 Michigan State in their last two games.
Pauley Pavilion was built in 1965, holding an incredible amount of lore and history. Legendary head coach John Wooden, NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Walton, and so many other Bruin greats made their mark in this illustrious building that continues to make everlasting memories.
There has been a significant difference this season in UCLA's success when playing at home and away. In 13 games at Pauley this season, the Bruins are averaging 82.1 points, which would be considered top five in the Big Ten, and 6 total points above their normal average of 76.1 points.
In 10 games on the road or at a neutral site, they are scoring 66.7 per game with a 5-5 record. Granted, they have faced several conference opponents who have had to travel cross-country in a short amount of time. That is all part of the home-court advantage for this team in the Big Ten.
With a seating capacity of just under 14,000, there is never a dull night in downtown Los Angeles on the Bruins' campus. They make the Galen Center, home of bitter rival USC (10,000 capacity), look like a high school amphitheater with how ruckus it can get inside Pauley on a weekday night.
The Bruins have just four home games remaining this season, featuring all non-ranked opponents. They will return to action on Saturday afternoon at home, facing the Penn State Nittany Lions (13-10, 3-9). Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.
