UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Previewing the Indiana Showdown
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine dives into UCLA's preparations for a high-profile contest against Indiana on Friday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
With only six games remaining in the regular season, the Bruins are looking to make a strong push as they enter the final stretch of Big Ten play. UCLA has won seven of its last eight games and is coming off a tough loss to Illinois earlier this week.
The Bruins hold a dominant 13-1 record at home but have struggled on the road, sitting at 5-6 in away and neutral-site contests. This game marks UCLA’s first visit to Bloomington since 1956, and the all-time series between the programs is tied at six wins apiece.
The last time they met, UCLA edged out Indiana 54-49 in the second round of the 2007 NCAA Tournament.
Both teams pride themselves on strong defensive play. UCLA ranks No. 23 in the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 64.6 points per game. The Bruins also rank fifth in the nation in turnover margin at +5.6, an area that could prove pivotal in Friday’s game.
You can watch the episode below:
Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau leads UCLA in scoring with 14.3 points per game while shooting over 50% from the field. He put up 25 points against Illinois, including seven 3-pointers, making him a key player to watch.
UCLA Coach Mick Cronin is just two wins shy of reaching the 500-career victory milestone. Under his leadership, the Bruins have built a defensive identity, boasting a 61-3 record since the 2019-20 season when holding opponents under 60 points.
Limiting Indiana’s offensive production will be critical if UCLA wants to pick up a crucial road win.
Following the Indiana game, UCLA has three remaining home games against Minnesota on Tuesday, Ohio State on Feb. 23 and a marquee matchup against USC on March 8. The Bruins will also travel for games against Purdue on Feb. 28 and Northwestern on March 3. With the postseason fast approaching, every game will be crucial for UCLA’s tournament hopes.
UCLA faces a tough test against Indiana, but it has shown it can compete with top teams when executing its game plan. With a strong defensive presence and key players stepping up, the Bruins have the tools to come away with a victory.
