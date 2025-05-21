UCLA to Face Former Conference Rival at Intuit Dome
A new non-conference game has been revealed on UCLA men's basketball's schedule for next season.
The program announced on Tuesday that the Bruins will face Arizona at Intuit Dome in Inglewood on Friday, Nov. 14. It will be part of the Hall of Fame Series Los Angeles and will honor Bruin legend Bill Walton.
UCLA played at the site for the first time ever last season when it narrowly defeated a ranked Gonzaga team, 65-62, in December. It was the first time a college basketball game had been played at the venue.
The Bruins faced Arizona last year when they bested the Wildcats, 57-54, at Footprint Center in Phoenix, closing with a dominant 19-5 run.
"We are excited to return to the Intuit Dome for a great matchup in November against Arizona and the opportunity to pay tribute to Bill Walton," UCLA coach Mick Cronin said in a statement. "I know that our players really enjoyed the chance to play in the Intuit Dome last December.
"It's always exciting for our guys to experience playing in an NBA arena, but the opportunity to play in such a state-of-the-art venue as the Intuit Dome was definitely a highlight for us. We are honored to be back there in November, and everyone with our program is looking forward to the upcoming season."
Intuit Dome is home to the Los Angeles Clippers, who, up until last season, had shared a home venue with their rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers.
If the Clippers aren't on a road trip that night, perhaps UCLA alum Norman Powell will be able to sit in and watch his alma mater.
November's showdown between the Bruins and Wildcats will be the second of three meetings in four seasons.
Both teams made the NCAA Tournament last season. Arizona was a 4 seed that fell to No. 1-seeded Duke in the Sweet 16. The Blue Devils would eventually make it to the Final Four.
The Wildcats were 15th in the final AP Poll.
Arizona just barely leads the all-time series with UCLA, 31-30. The two programs, of course, were former Pac-12 rivals who used to meet twice a year.
November's meeting could be another fun showdown, and this time, the Bruins will have the benefit of being close to home.
Don't forget to follow us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 to keep up with all our UCLA Bruins coverage.
You can also share your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
More on UCLA basketball: