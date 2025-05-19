UCLA Bruins Exit Playoffs Due to Front Office Mismanagement
Former UCLA Bruins Kevon Looney, Norman Powell and Russell Westbrook have felt the consequences of front office mismanagement and a run of bad luck.
There is a belief in the NBA that star players produce star results, and for Powell, a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, he learned that wasn't always the case. Powell did win a championship when the Raptors traded for Kawhi Leonard but found out why the Houston Rockets haven't made the NFL Finals since the mid-90s, as James Harden once again failed to show up in the playoffs.
He failed in Houston, in Brooklyn, in Philadelphia, when given everything he wants, when given everything he needs and yet some general manager will give him another shot and ruin the dreams of actual champions like Powell.
Looney is out of the playoffs after his Golden State Warriors lost in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves after losing star Stephen Curry to injury. The Warriors' loss is a result of a failed succession plan for Klay Thompson.
Following Golden State's victory in the 2022 NBA Finals, they had Jordan Poole waiting in the wings. However, they let Draymond Green get away with borderline illegal behavior against opponents, so it came as a surprise when Green punched Poole in the face at practice.
Poole was never the same player, becoming the complete opposite of the player he was destined to be. The Warriors stuck with Green, and now Looney is enjoying the offseason after banking that Curry would provide all the perimeter shooting the Warriors need.
Westbrook refused to speak about his NBA future after the Denver Nuggets' defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
"Tried to get Russell Westbrook in the locker room to see he had made a decision on his player option for next season," Benedetto wrote. "He looked at his watch and asked what I was wearing tomorrow. When I said I didn’t know, he said “exactly” and walked off. Nuggets aren’t doing exit interviews."
The reason the Nuggets aren't doing exit interviews is that they fired their 2023 NBA Finals-winning head coach and general manager three games before the playoffs.
The NBA at its finest.
