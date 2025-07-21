How Did UCLA do in 2025 NBA Summer League? Part 1
The 2025 NBA Summer League is officially over, which means a bunch of former UCLA Bruins are done vying for a spot on a professional roster or just reclaiming their spot on the roster as a promising young star on a professional roster.
The Bruins were pretty well-represented in the Las Vegas Summer League, as Jaylen Clark and Amari Bailey played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Adem Bona played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Jules Bernard for the Golden State Warriors, Moses Brown for the Houston Rockets, Lazar Stefanovic for the Orlando Magic, and Kobe Johnson for the Atlanta Hawks.
With that being said, let's take a look at how the first four of these UCLA alumni faired over the summer.
Jaylen Clark, Minnesota Timberwolves
Clark played four games in Las Vegas and averaged 8.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals in 28.1 minutes per game on 30.6% from the field, 30.4% from beyond the arc and 50% from the free throw line. The Timberwolves went 4-1 in the tournament.
Amari Bailey, Minnesota Timberwolves
Bailey played five games in Las Vegas and averaged 10.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.8 steals in 18.2 minutes per game, shooting 45.5% from the field, 25.0% from beyond the arc and 70% from the free throw line. The Timberwolves went 4-1 in the tournament.
Moses Brown, Houston Rockets
Brown played five games in Las Vegas and averaged 6.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.4 steals in 6.4 minutes per game, shooting 60% from the field and 61.5% percent from the charity stripe. The Rockets went 1-4 in the Tournament.
Jules Bernard, Golden State Warriors
Bernard played four games in Las Vegas and averaged 8.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.5 steals per game, shooting 31.3% from the field, 22.2% from beyond the arc and 68.8% from the free throw line.
The Charlotte Hornets won the Summer League finals, defeating the Sacramento Kings, 78-83. Many of these former Bruins were vying for a spot on the roster, while others were getting the necessary reps in over the summer to prepare to impact winning in the NBA. If some UCLA alumni aren't signed to guaranteed contracts, they will undoubtedly be playing in the G League.
