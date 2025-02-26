Kobe Johnson is What UCLA Basketball is All About
All year, the UCLA Bruins (20-8, 11-6) have relied on aspects of the game outside of scoring to become one of the top teams in the Big Ten. One player that has perfectly represented the way the Bruins' style of play is senior guard Kobe Johnson. He made it known once again last Sunday evening.
In last weekend's 69-61 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes (15-13, 7-10) at Pauley Pavilion, Johnson had his quietest scoring game in over a month but found a way to be a key piece to UCLA's win. He finished the game with just 3 points but added 13 rebounds, four assists, one block, and three steals.
Entering the contest, Johnson had scored in double figures the past four games and was on a hot streak. Despite going just 1-8 from the field, he tied a season-high in rebounds and made sure to wreak havoc on the defensive side of the ball, causing several Buckeye turnovers.
Following the win, Bruins coach Mick Cronin spoke on the consistency that Johnson has given, outside of his scoring. These have been performances that the former USC Trojan has put on all season long and his head coach credits the senior leadership and mental toughness for his success.
"He's [Johnson] been doing that all year, three steals, four assists, 13 rebounds, he's been doing it all year," Cronin said. "Sometimes the ball doesn't go in. His ball didn't go in today, but for the most part, it doesn't affect him because he's a senior.
"The problem with young players is they're affected by whether the ball goes in or not. It affects their defense, and that's what happened to us the other night: We forgot to play defense because we were missing free throws, the ball wasn't going in. So if you're going to make any type of run, you're going to have to win a game when the ball doesn't go in.
"We went to the Final Four, and we scored 51 points to beat the No. 2 team in the country -- was Michigan that year. ... You got to be able to win when the ball doesn't go in, so Kobe keeps playing when things don't go his way. That's what veteran guys do, and that's what really consistent winners do. As a coach, that's what you're striving for all the time, and I thought our guys did a great job again."
Even as just a first year player transferring from UCLA's big rival, Johnson has adopted this program so quickly and become one of the strongest leaders of the group. His will to win and refusal to be a non-factor during games is why he has found much more success than the 8.4 points he is averaging.
Cronin is aware that games can be decided regardless of how many points are scored. Johnson's performances this year have motivated this team to find any means necessary to win, something they will have to utilize when their season is on the line in the NCAA Tournament.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.