Bruins Senior Spotlight: Kobe Johnson
The UCLA Bruins (21-9, 12-7) are just one game away from wrapping up the regular season and heading into postseason play. On Sunday night at Pauley Pavilion, they will square off with bitter rival, USC (14-15, 6-12), honoring three seniors. One being former Trojan guard, Kobe Johnson.
Johnson is wrapping up a four-year college career, all of which he has spent in Southern California. He transferred to Westwood after three years with USC. He made the decision to transfer crosstown, a decision that has benefitted both the Bruins and Johnson.
There will be an added motivation for Johnson to get a win on Sunday night against his former team, who gave him quite the reception when UCLA took down their crosstown foe on their home floor in late January. Johnson will look for the season series sweep on his senior night.
Despite averaging just 8.1 points, Johnson does so much more to impact winning than just scoring the basketball. He may not be the most prolific scorer, but veteran players always find a way to win. He leads the team in rebounds (5.9) and steals (1.7) and is second in assists per game (3.0).
"He's [Johnson] been doing that all year, three steals, four assists, 13 rebounds, he's been doing it all year," said Bruins coach Mick Cronin following last week's win over Ohio State. "Sometimes the ball doesn't go in. His ball didn't go in today, but for the most part, it doesn't affect him because he's a senior."
Even in his first year with the program, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin native has grown into being one of the team's strongest and most vocal leaders. He has started all 30 years for the Bruins this season and has shown the ability to score in bunches with 12 games of double-digit points.
Sunday night will bring immense emotions for all three seniors, but for Johnson, it will mean a bit more as he faces his former squad. Johnson has played 121 games over his four-year career, spending every year in the same city. He will look to go out on a strong note against the Trojans.
