Made at UCLA: LaVar Ball, Father of the Year
Time is an odd thing. It is a revealer, a truth seeker. Time shows the truth. LaVar Ball, father to former UCLA players Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball, recently had to undergo an amputation of his foot due to medical issues.
His recent revelation and continued positive spirit have called many to reflect on the life and legacy of LaVar. He was chastised by the media during Lonzo's rise as a collegiate prospect due to his outlandish remarks, outgoing personality and decisions regarding the professional careers of his son.
I won't lie. I bought into the narrative that LaVar's actions were harmful. Time is a revealer, and the reality is that LaVar did everything he could to get his family to where they wanted to be.
Oftentimes in sports, if parents are involved, it's because they want to profit off their kids. That's what it appeared to be with his Big Baller Brand. The truth is LaVar became the public figure for his family, taking the hits, recieving the hate so his sons could benefit from the fame that came along with it.
Big Baller Brand was not supposed to be a cash cow for LaVar Ball. It was supposed to be a family legacy from which the children of his grandkids could eat.
His work paid off. Lonzo was drafted second overall out of UCLA in the NBA draft by the Lakers and has earned over $100 million in seven years. LaMelo, the youngest of the three sons, won the NBA Rookie of the Year Award and became an All-Star. He's earned over $70 million over the course of his young career.
LaMelo's amateur career helped set up the framework for players to take a different path to the league coming out of high school, which got players paid instead of playing for a collegiate program for pennies on the millions of dollars those programs were raking in.
Basketball did not work out for LiAngelo, but he might be a burgeoning rap star after releasing his first hit, "Tweaker." LiAngelo signed a deal with Def Jam Records for $13 million.
While LaVar himself has made mistakes, poor choices and questionable comments in the past, what makes a man a man, the thing that makes a father a father is the thing he excels at. The methods may not be right, but the results speak for themselves.
His kids went to school near his home, he was with them through their amateur careers, they're all millionaires and once they broke through, LaVar stepped back. In the meantime, he has cared for his wife Tina after she suffered major health issues.
LaVar always did what he thought was right for his family. His three sons are successful in the hardest careers to find success in. In a world of absentee fathers, deadbeat dads or dads who simply don't care, he chose to love his sons, and in return, he made their dreams come true.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.