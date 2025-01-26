Bruins Looking for Revenge Against USC
The UCLA Bruins will face off against their cross-town rivals, the USC Trojans, on Monday and will look for several means of redemption and revenge. As the Bruins were unsuccessful against the Trojans in their football rivalry game this past season, the basketball squad will look to do the opposite.
UCLA has found its groove as of late. Erasing a four-game losing streak with three straight wins, the Bruins have been playing better basketball as of late. Finding momentum before they face off against the Trojans is exactly what the doctor ordered for this Bruins basketball program.
There is extra motivation surrounding this version of USC-UCLA battle. Not only are the Bruins looking to take down USC in revenge for the football team, but they also look to get back to their winning ways themselves when it comes down to basketball.
The last time the Bruins took on the Trojans, the Trojans walked away victorious, defeating UCLA by a score of 62-56. The Bruins program has shifted greatly since the last matchup. Still possessing the No. 1 defense in the Big Ten, that could easily be the saving grace when taking down the Trojans.
UCLA is averagely allowing its opponents to score 64.5 points per game throughout the entire season. Over the three-game winning streak, the Bruins have held their opponents to 71 points on average and have scored 81.3 points themselves on average over the three-game stretch.
The Trojans have been playing average basketball as of late. Over its last five games, USC has a record of 3-2, having won its last game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Trojans sit with a 12-7 record this year, which sets them behind UCLA (14-6) and 3.5 games back from the top of the standings.
Over the history of the two programs going head-to-head, UCLA has averaged 73 points against USC in the 60 games played. However, USC holds a 6-4 record over the Bruins over their las 10 matchups. Given how the Bruins have found their groove again, the home court advantage may be the silver lining to victory, as UCLA students will gladly pack the stands supporting their school against their bitter rivals.
