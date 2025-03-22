Bruins Roll, But Cronin Looks Ahead
The score told the story of a dominant UCLA performance with a final score of 72-47 over Utah State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. However, Mick Cronin wasn’t celebrating for long.
He was already looking ahead to Saturday’s heavyweight bout against No. 2 seed Tennessee. After the Bruins put on a clinic at Rupp Arena, with a balanced scoring effort and efficient ball movement, Cronin’s focus turned to something more intangible: confidence.
“Eric has it,” Cronin said postgame, referencing sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr., who poured in 14 points in the win. “I told him, you've got to be even more so outward with it and permeate it down to your teammates, because Eric believes that he is really good. And he is really good.”
Confidence, Cronin emphasized, isn’t just helpful in March it’s essential. The Bruins’ performance on the court was crisp, assisting on 22 of their 26 field goals, shooting over 48% from the field, and knocking down 10 3-pointers.
Cronin knows that belief, not just execution, fuels tournament success.
“Some of our guys at times, I don't know,” Cronin admitted. “You've got to believe that you're supposed to win in this damn tournament. The number next to your name was given to you by a bunch of people that never played basketball, in a room, so what the hell do they know?”
That mindset has been a hallmark of Cronin’s teams at UCLA. Behind Dailey and junior guard Skyy Clark, who matched Dailey’s 14 points and hit a season-high four 3-pointers, the Bruins overwhelmed Utah State with depth, poise, and energy.
But none of that, Cronin made clear, carries over into the next round.
“Yeah, we don't get to take any of these points with us,” he said. “Whole new ball game.”
And that next game is against one of the nation’s most physical and battle-tested teams: Tennessee, a program Cronin deeply respects, particularly under veteran Head Coach Rick Barnes.
“My respect for Coach Barnes is off the charts," Cronin said. "He does it the right way. He cares about kids. He's not a phony. He is who he is. And Tennessee got really lucky when somebody else let him go.”
The Vols, Cronin noted, are in the midst of a “golden era,” regularly competing at the top of the SEC. Led by elite guard play and suffocating defense, Tennessee will present a different kind of challenge than what UCLA saw Thursday night.
“They don’t beat themselves,” Cronin said. “They’ve got a great point guard down the road. They’ve got Jahmai Mashack, who we would have tried to sign, but we didn’t have a scholarship…I knew he was a winner.”
Cronin knows his players can match up. The question now is whether they believe it.
“We’ve been preparing all year to play Saturday,” Cronin said. “Hopefully, a lot of the Big Ten battles we’ve had will prepare us.”
With confidence rising and a familiar postseason swagger beginning to take hold, the Bruins will need every ounce of belief they can muster as they step into the ring with Tennessee.
