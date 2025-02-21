UCLA's Free-Throw Shooting Must Improve in Final Stretch
The UCLA Bruins (19-8, 10-6) have struggled to find success at the free-throw line all season with the issue rearing its ugly head earlier this week in a devastating upset loss to the Minnesota Gophers (14-12, 6-9) at home.
An 8-point lead with just over 4 minutes to play would quickly vanish as the Bruins allowed a 15-4 scoring run to finish the game. UCLA missed their final four free-throw attempts, including the front end of one-and-one shots that would have warranted a second free throw on a make.
The Bruins finished the game 9-19 from the charity stripe, going 5-15 in the second half, allowing the Gophers to take a lead in the final seconds and ultimately pull off the upset. If it were not for the missed free throws down the stretch, the Bruins likely win that game.
UCLA ranks 14th out of 18 Big Ten teams in free throw percentage (70%) and are also the fourth-worst team at getting to the free-throw line with only 19.4 attempts per game. It has been one of the weaker points of their team all season, but a change must be had if postseason success is to be had.
As the NCAA Tournament approaches, the Bruins must be able to finish games from the line. A majority of March Madness games come down to just one or two possessions, meaning that UCLA will have to make their free throws if it wants to make a deep postseason run this season.
There is no doubt that Bruins coach Mick Cronin is harping on his team's free throw struggles in practice while simulating late-game scenarios for his guys to improve when they must hit shots. The last four games of the regular season will prove crucial for this team's success in that aspect.
The Bruins will resume play on Sunday afternoon at Pauley Pavilion when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes (15-11, 7-8). This is a must-win spot for Cronin's group and a bounce-back at the free-throw line is necessary to inspire confidence that this team can close out games on the right note.
