Cronin Has Message for UCLA's Crowd After Recent Setback
The UCLA Bruins (19-8, 10-6) suffered arguably their worst of the season to this point after falling to the Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-12, 6-9) on Tuesday night at Pauley Pavilion. Following the loss, Bruins coach Mick Cronin had some constructive criticism for his hometown crowd.
Cronin has made it clear that the energy inside of Pauley Pavilion is one of pins and needles. As if there is live-or-die pressure on the line when things do not go their way. Even though the Bruins are 13-2 at home this season, the crowd reactions induced extra pressure for UCLA on Tuesday.
The sixth-year head coach acknowledged that his team's mindset is focused on "the wrong things," mentioning their obsession with making shots rather than playing defense and rebounding. He doubled down by letting the fans of Pauley know that they must be better as well.
"I've been doing this a long time; I know when my team's mind is on the wrong stuff, our crowd's mind is on the wrong stuff," Cronin said. "Our crowd makes it worse when a guy misses a free throw. I mean the stress in Pauley [Pavilion] is crazy. How about help the guy? How about cheer for the guy? I mean, it's not like he's trying to miss the free throw. That just makes it worse, everybody's worried about the wrong stuff."
If a hometown crowd is moaning and groaning when shots are not falling, they either have incredibly high expectations or have gotten used to the Bruins almost always winning at home this season. Players will struggle in college basketball, and encouragement from the crowd is paramount.
Hopefully for UCLA's sake, the message that Cronin delivered will resonate with the Bruin faithful and deliver a different vibe inside the building as the season winds down. UCLA has two more home games left this season and will not return until next year.
It will start on Sunday afternoon when it hosts the Ohio State Buckeyes (15-11, 7-8) before hitting the road for another cross-country road trip. The Bruins will then return to Pauley for a season-finale against rival, USC, which they defeated last month.
