Bruins' Cronin Needs His Team Ready for March
The UCLA Bruins (21-9, 12-7) escaped Evanston with a 73-69 win over the Northwestern Wildcats (16-14, 7-12) on Monday night for their final road game of the regular season.
After nearly blowing a 14-point lead in the final two minutes, the Bruins hung on to earn just their second road victory over a traditional Big Ten team. Coach Mick Cronin spoke postgame and directed his attention to what his team must do going forward instead of the recent blown lead.
Cronin has focused on two keys to his team all season long and they have largely influenced the wins and losses this season. Defense and rebounding have been UCLA's top priorities this year and Cronin continues to harp on those aspects being the path to a deep run in the postseason.
"[You] can't tell me you care if you forget what you're supposed to do because we go over it more than anybody," Cronin said. "Can't tell me you care if you watch when we shoot the ball, and you don't go after the rebound. We've had a good year, but we're not going to be significant and have a chance to make a run in March if we don't go after the ball like our life's on the line. When the shot comes off the rim on both ends.
" ... I just don't think we played hard enough defensively for part of this Big Ten season. We did against Michigan State, who's going to win our league. We did against Gonzaga, we did against Arizona, so we've done it at a high level. We haven't been consistent and that's on me, that's totally on me. It's my job to try to get us there because if not, we're going home. Everybody that's not is going home early. The consistent teams will march on."
Consistency on the defensive end has been what has plagued the Bruins this season and Cronin has seen that for weeks. As a coach that went to a Final Four in 2021, Cronin knows exactly what it will take for his group to make a similar run this season.
The Bruins will have one final chance to correct their mistakes before the Big Ten tournament begins. They will prepare for a crosstown rematch with hated rival, USC (14-15, 6-12), on Saturday night at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA will honor their three seniors and seek to sweep the rivalry season series.
