WATCH: Everything Mick Cronin Said After UCLA’s Win Over No. 9 Michigan State
LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- UCLA’s battle against No. 9 Michigan State came down to the final seconds, but it was the Bruins who pulled out a gritty 63-61 victory at Pauley Pavilion.
Despite leading for more than 22 minutes, UCLA couldn’t fully shake the Spartans, who kept the game within reach throughout the second half. After a back-and-forth final 2 minutes, sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr. delivered the game-winning layup with 7 seconds left, securing a statement win for the Bruins.
Junior guard Skyy Clark led UCLA with 14 points, while junior forward Tyler Bilodeau added 13. The Bruins capitalized on Michigan State’s 16 turnovers, converting them into 19 points.
The win improves UCLA to 17-6 overall and 8-4 in Big Ten play.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin addressed the media after the game.
You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from his opening statement:
Cronin: "I knew we were gonna get to have them coming off their first Big Ten loss. They came out ready, I knew Coach [Tom] Izzo would have them ready. But the story of the game is one stat: points off turnovers. We only have three turnovers. I told the guys, we get to the NCAA Tournament, we play every game with three turnovers, we'll cut the nets down.It's hard to do, playing Michigan State. Coach [Bob] Huggins taught me a long time ago, when I had a full head of hair, my suits were cheap, and I was working for him, that real programs win when you don’t make shots. We missed layups, we missed free throws, we couldn’t make a shot in the second half to save our life, but we won anyway.So, that’s what I try to build into these guys, and I try to build it as a character thing for when their life doesn’t go the way they want it to go, that they’re still going to be successful, they’ll still make it through the tough times. When shots go in, your life’s easy, it’s all great. When things are tough is when you find out. Michigan State made it tough on us.[Aday] Mara missed some chippies, [Lazar] Stefanovic stepped up, hit a few big ones for us, and I decided at the time to go to Eric [Dailey Jr.] on the last play. I thought he hadn’t had his best night, but I got a lot of confidence in him."
