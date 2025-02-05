Dailey Jr. Hits Game-Winner as Bruins Upset No. 9 Michigan State
The UCLA Bruins (17-6, 8-4) came out on top Tuesday night as they upset the No. 9 Michigan State Spartans (18-3, 9-2) at Pauley Pavilion to earn their sixth-straight win, eighth in conference play, and sixth against a ranked opponent this season.
In a 61-61 tie with under 30 seconds to play, head coach Mick Cronin went to his star sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr., who delivered the game-winning shot with just seven seconds remaining. He drove to the rim, absorbed contact, and banked in a bucket that would give UCLA the win.
The Spartans had one final shot as senior guard Jaden Akins missed the game-winning three-pointer and the Bruins raised their arms in victory as they exited the floor. The game had a March Madness-type of atmosphere as both teams scratched and clawed throughout all 40 minutes.
The hometown crowd helped play a role, but two legendary stars were in the house to enjoy one of the more competitive games of the season for both teams. Former Los Angeles Lakers teammates and college rivals, Spartans' Magic Johnson and UCLA's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were in the building.
After falling down 15-8 to start the game, the Bruins did not waver from their original game plan which was to overwhelm the Michigan State offense and find efficient shooting chances. The Bruins forced 16 turnovers, converting those into 19 points while only having three turnovers themselves.
Dailey finished the game with nine points, but the leading scorer was junior guard Skyy Clark with 14. He shot just 3-10 from the field, but went to the free throw line seven times, knocking down six of them. Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau added 13 points with four rebounds and two steals.
UCLA is 12-1 at home this season and Pauley Pavilion is becoming one of the more difficult places to play for road teams this season. This team has also continued to play their best against the best, earning their sixth top-25 win of the season and improving their resume for the NCAA Tournament.
After a three-day break, the Bruins will be back in action at home this Saturday afternoon as they get set to face the Penn State Nittany Lions (13-10, 3-9). Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.
