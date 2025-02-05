MSU's Hall-of-Fame Coach Izzo Backs UCLA's Cronin's Rant After Michigan Loss
Last month, UCLA men's basketball was given a rude awakening when it was trounced by Michigan on its own floor.
A Top-25 matchup at the time had followed the Bruins' first loss in the Big Ten, a road upset against Nebraska, which would serve as the beginning of a four-game skid for the Blue and Gold.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin received a lot of backlash for his postgame comments following his team's loss to the Wolverines, a rant in which he called out both his players and coaching staff for their work ethic.
The statements drew national attention, putting Cronin in a negative spotlight while the team had already found itself in a dark place, having just lost back-to-back contests for the first time all season.
Nearly a month later, the Bruins are in a much better position. UCLA is currently riding a six-game win streak, its latest victory coming against Michigan's in-state rival, Michigan State. The Bruins narrowly defeated the No. 9 Spartans, 63-61, in an epic battle at Pauley Pavilion on Tuesday.
After the game, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo commended his friend, Cronin, whom he's now faced three times while the sixth-year UCLA coach has been at the helm. Izzo also referenced the aforementioned comments from Cronin, supporting the fellow head coach for holding his players accountable.
"We got beat by a good team, guys," Izzo said. "UCLA's a really good team, and give him [Cronin] a lot of credit, too, because we all know they lost four in a row and they were pronounced dead, and I talked to Mick during that time, and we all know he went off. Sometimes, we better realize that teams need certain things. And players are a little more difficult to deal with this day and age, and sometimes, you need a jolt. And he gave them one, and what's he won, six in a row now? Better hope he keeps yelling."
Izzo has taken heat for his own coaching methods over the years, receiving criticism from fans and media for his sideline outbursts. But it's all for the betterment of his players.
Harsh methods can produce positive results, and perhaps that's what we're seeing with Cronin and his squad, just as Izzo suggested.
