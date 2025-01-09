UCLA's Cronin Gets Incredibly Blunt After Loss to Michigan
Tuesday night’s 94-75 loss to No. 24 Michigan didn’t just sting for No. 22 UCLA on the scoreboard — it left Coach Mick Cronin seething over his team’s lack of effort, toughness and accountability.
Following a game in which the Bruins fell behind early, briefly rallied, but ultimately folded in the final 10 minutes, Cronin didn’t hold back during his postgame comments, delivering pointed criticisms of his players and staff.
Cronin's frustration was evident as he singled out defensive lapses and a lack of commitment.
“Don't tell me you want to win,” Cronin said. “You start the game, Tyler Bilodeau gave up 12 points. Two screens, he didn't say a word, threes, and then he got dunked on three times. So just don't tell me you want to win. I mean, we're soft.”
Cronin’s critique extended to the team’s collective attitude, lamenting that he, as the coach, consistently brought more passion and energy than anyone else on the court.
“I have to run on the court to get guys to play hard," he said. It's crazy, and it's every day. I'm tired of it. I’m upset with everybody in that locker room, my assistant coaches and my players.”
The Bruins, who are now 2-2 in Big Ten play, have faced challenges beyond this loss, including shooting struggles and inconsistent defense. Cronin noted that his players’ sense of self didn’t align with reality.
“It’s really hard to coach people that are delusional. The hungry dog gets the bone,” Cronin said. “We’ve got guys that think they're way better than they are. They’re nice kids. They’re completely delusional about who they are.”
The second-half defensive collapse at Nebraska in their previous game lingered in Cronin’s mind as a sign of deeper issues.
“Our second-half defense was embarrassing," he said. "Once I got to the film and we went over it, embarrassing.”
Cronin didn’t mince words about the lack of leadership on his team.
“The toughest guy in the room can’t be me every day. It can’t,” he said. “Why should I have to challenge your manhood and your character and your toughness? Why should I have to do that? You can only do that so much.”
When asked what it would take to motivate the Bruins, Cronin quipped, “Some guys need to go see The Wizard.”
Cronin also highlighted the physicality of Big Ten play and UCLA’s inability to match it.
“You got guys one-on-one, and they got position to get a rebound; a guy from Michigan just throws him out of the way and gets the ball,” Cronin said. “If he tried to throw me out of the way, he’d end up on the ground. I might have a foul, but it’s got to be what it’s got to be. That’s where we’re at. Welcome to the Big Ten.”
As UCLA prepares for road games against Maryland and Rutgers, Cronin emphasized the need for accountability and toughness. With the season entering a critical stretch, the coach made it clear that changes — whether in effort, attitude, or personnel — would be necessary.
“You play the guys that'll play hard and do what you tell them,” Cronin said. “Right now, I'm searching deeply for some guys that'll play hard enough to win a Big Ten game.”
