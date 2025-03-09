Why Double-Bye in Big Ten Tournament is Crucial for UCLA
UCLA coach Mick Cronin has been very vocal this year about his disdain toward the travel schedule that comes with his team's involvement in the Big Ten.
He sees it as a disadvantage compared to teams east of the Mississippi, and he has a point.
Now, it's all going to be traveling the rest of the way for UCLA. The Bruins' final game at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday followed a two-game road trip to the Midwest, and just like that, they will be heading right back out there, this time for the Big Ten Tournament.
"I'm not a big believer in conference tournaments," Cronin said after his team's blowout win over USC on Saturday. "It's only because I played in a lot of them. In Cincinnati, my last three years, we either won them or -- we won the last two.
"We played in the finals like every year in the American [Athletic Conference]. On Sunday. It wears you out. Because the next tournament is what matters."
Fortunately for UCLA, its win on Saturday earned it a double bye, and it will have until Friday to prepare.
Cronin 's issues with travel have more so to do the toll it has on his team when the NCAA Tournament rolls around. For him, that's what is most important right now.
"My biggest fear all year has been not -- everybody wanted to panic [when] we lost a few early January -- my concern is get better and try to get to March healthy and fresh," Cronin said.
"So, the cumulative effect of the travel is what concerns me. So, we've tried to handle it in a way --that's why we took the two days off this week; we're going to take the next two days. You've got to make sure these guys are fresh when The Big Dance starts.
"Because around here, man, they ain't gonna hang no banner [if] we when the Big Ten Tournament. ... A little small one in our practice gym. It ain't going in Pauley. You don't win the national championship around here, they don't hang the banner out there, It's just the way it is."
UCLA will have to wait until Thursday to find out who it plays in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
