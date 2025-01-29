UCLA's Cronin Delivers Strong Message About His Team
After starting the month of January on a four-game losing streak in Big Ten play, the UCLA Bruins (15-6, 6-4) have responded better than any team in the nation with four straight wins to remedy the woes that begun 2025. Monday's win over bitter rival, USC (12-8, 4-5), continued to prove that.
Following the 82-76 rivalry win to put the Bruins two games above .500 in conference, Coach Mick Cronin was asked about his team's recent success and their clutch ability to continue finishing close ballgames on the winning side. He let everyone else do the talking to this point.
"I let everybody else panic, that's for all the geniuses on the keyboards, that's for everybody else," Cronin said. "I let everybody else panic. I've been around a long-time buddy, and let me tell you what, the great New Jersey philosopher Kenny Pignatello taught me, 'Peacock today feather duster tomorrow.'"
For context, Kenny Pignatello is a friend of Cronin's and veteran high school basketball coach in the state of New Jersey. The quote that the Bruins coach provided meant that things that seem popular today may become uncommon or forgotten in the near future. Much like their losing streak.
The message that Cronin ultimately conveyed was the fact that he has not wavered from the original confidence he had in his group. Despite the grueling words that he had for his guys during that four-game skid, Cronin understands it is a long season and has all the trust in the world in his guys.
UCLA is approaching the roughest part of its schedule as three of its next four games will be against teams ranked inside the top 20. Luckily for the Bruins, they will face the No. 16 Oregon Ducks and No. 7 Michigan State Spartans at home before traveling to face No. 18 Illinois in mid-February.
With many naysayers and doubters jumping off the Bruin bandwagon just a few weeks ago, Cronin and his group has maintained the course and continued to play their best brand of basketball in recent games. If they continue on this trend, the rest of the Big Ten will be in for a rude awakening.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.