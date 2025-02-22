What is the Bruins' Ceiling in March?
The UCLA Bruins (19-8, 10-6) suffered a disappointing home loss to the Minnesota Gophers earlier this week that definitely hurt their resume for the upcoming NCAA Tournament. With a few more opportunities left this season, this team's ceiling may be higher than many would assume.
With four regular season games remaining, there is limited time for the Bruins to bolster their resume before the NCAA Tournament in a few short weeks.
According to ESPN's college basketball expect Joe Lunardi, UCLA is slated a No. 6 seed in the tournament.
After losing two of their last three games, the Bruins' ceiling is most likely a No. 5 seed in the tournament. They do not have enough top teams on their schedule to push them into the conversation for a No. 3 or No. 4 seeding.
However, the Big Ten Tournament could provide extra chances for this team to impress the committee and set themselves up for greater success in the big dance. The Bruins will have a very tough time winning the conference tournament but surely have the ability to knock off a few top teams.
UCLA has earned five ranked wins this season, four of which have come against Big Ten opponents. It knocked off the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (21-5, 12-3), who are currently atop the conference standings, and No. 11 Wisconsin (21-5, 11-4), ranked third.
The ceiling for this team reaches to the Big Ten championship game due to its overall defense and strong turnover margin. UCLA has been the No. 1 defense in the conference all season, which could pay massive dividends for it in the postseason.
In terms of March Madness, if the Bruins earned a No. 5 or No. 6 seed, they will play a No. 12 or No. 11 seed which is a common upset spot for the lower seed. Still, the Bruins likely ceiling of a Sweet 16 appearance, something Coach Mick Cronin has done three times in his six years with UCLA.
The Bruins are preparing for one of their final home games of the season as they welcome the Ohio State Buckeyes (15-12, 7-9) to Pauley Pavilion on Sunday. It marks a bounce-back spot from their loss earlier this week and another chance to prove why they will be a dangerous team in March.
