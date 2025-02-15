Was Former UCLA Star an NBA All-Star Snub?
If Norman Powell's performance in the Los Angeles Clippers' Thursday night overtime win over the Utah Jazz didn't clue you in on how dominant he has been this NBA season, nothing will.
Powell poured in 41 points in the affair, going 13-of-26 from the floor, 5-of-10 from 3-point range and 10-of-13 from the free-throw line, leading the Clippers to a 120-116 victory.
On the season overall, the former UCLA star is averaging 24.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 33.6 minutes per game on 49.6/42.8/81.9 shooting splits.
To put it simply, Powell has been brilliant, and a legitimate argument can be made that the 31-year-old was a serious All-Star snub.
Seriously, take into consideration how Powell has kept Los Angeles afloat this year while the team awaited the return of Kawhi Leonard.
The Clippers are quietly making a move in the Western Conference standings, as they are now 31-23 heading into the All-Star break. And that's in spite of Leonard having been sidelined until early January.
On a team that also features James Harden, Powell is the leading scorer, and he doesn't appear to be showing any signs of slowing down.
It has been a wild breakout campaign for the late bloomer, and early on, there were many who were unsure whether or not Powell would sustain it.
Many wondered if Leonard's impending return would ultimately cause Powell to take a backseat, but that has certainly not happened, as Powell registered 23.7 points per game last month and is posting 25.4 points a night thus far in February.
He definitely made an All-Star case, given how consistent he has been and how efficient he has been on top of that. The UCLA product boasts an incredible true-shooting percentage of 63.3 percent, which is a career high.
So it's not just volume that has resulted in Powell enjoying the best season of his career. He has also been making the most of his opportunities.
The San Diego native was always a smooth complementary scorer, but during the 2024-25 campaign, Powell has transformed into a legitimate No. 1 option.
Based on what we have seen, you can't help but feel that Powell was an All-Star snub.
