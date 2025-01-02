Bruins Offer 2027 Small Forward
The UCLA Bruins (11-2) have had a strong start to the season, but have continued to keep their eyes on future talent as they stay firm on the recruiting trail, offering another strong player from the west side of the country.
On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that the Bruins have extended an offer to 2027 small forward Bruce Branch III. Branch is rated a four-star recruit by On3.
The high school sophomore has nine total offers already and has been highly recruited very early in his high school career. Other offers include Kansas State, Texas, Xavier, LSU and a few others. The Bruins are the latest to reach out to Branch as they did so on New Year's Eve.
Branch is a defending state champion for Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona. In fact, his high school has won three straight state titles and has some professional alumni who recently attended.
Current Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams is a former Perry Puma before attending Colorado to play for just one season. Williams was drafted 10th overall in last year's NBA Draft. He was nearly the same exact size and weight as Branch when Williams was being recruited out of Perry a few years ago.
The 2027 grad still has a lot of time left to hone his craft and grow as a player. Still, Branch is 6-5, 180 pounds and has the stature to play at the collegiate level already. He could be most compared to current Bruins guard Kobe Johnson who has a very similar size and play style.
If Branch were to commit to Westwood, he would be a major asset to the Bruins' size and length as they continue to get comfortable within the Big Ten, a conference that is notorious for its physicality and size.
Coach Mick Cronin utilized the transfer portal heavily this past offseason, but is going to stay consistent in his recruitment of the top high school talent. A guy like Branch would mesh well within the Bruins program and help them in more ways than just scoring.
UCLA has yet to earn a commitment from any of the future recruiting classes.
