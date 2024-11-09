How Kobe Johnson Can Help the Bruins During Senior Campaign
In his first season with UCLA, Kobe Johnson will be looking to put up similar numbers with the Bruins as he did during his tenure with the USC Trojans.
In his first game with the Bruins, Johnson dropped 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes of court time for the Bruins, helping lead them to their first victory of the season.
The Bruins outperformed their opponents in the victory, recording a 52.3% field goal percentage, 34.5% 3-point percentage and 45 rebounds in their 85-50 victory.
In the Bruins' loss to New Mexico on Friday, Johnson posted 7 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Johnson provides some veteran experience to this UCLA squad. During his three years with the USC Trojans, Johnson played in 91 games, averaging 22.5 minutes per game, dropping 671 points over the three-year span (224 points a year average).
The Bruins will look for Johnson to continue his impressive numbers with USC and bring them to UCLA. Johnson, along with Lazar Stefanovic and Dominick Harris, are the only three seniors on the squad. All three will be locker room leaders and be helpful to the younger players looking to improve their game all season long.
Being his senior season, Johnson is on the verge of ending his college career, looking to advance his time playing basketball with an NBA team. Johnson has parts of his game to work out, such as ball handling and improved shooting, if he were to have a good year, he may fit in nicely with an NBA team in the future.
Currently being projected as a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Johnson will still be looking to improve what he needs to improve about his game while helping the Bruins succeed. The young guards looking to learn from Johnson could be freshmen Ilane Fibleuil, Eric Freeny, Christian Horry and Trent Perry.
UCLA could use Johnsons' experience to help motivate the young men coming into the system to improve their game as the season continues along. Keep an eye out for Johnson and the rest of the Bruins basketball team to be competitive all season long.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.