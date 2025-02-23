Bruins Bounce Back With Home Win Over Ohio State
The UCLA Bruins (20-8, 11-6) came away with a pivotal home win over the Ohio State Buckeyes (15-13, 7-10) at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday afternoon. Despite a low-scoring total, the Bruins played incredible defense to limit a talented Buckeye team to one of their lowest totals of the season.
Both teams got out to a slow start as only 15 total points were scored in the first 8 minutes, but the Bruins found their stride en route to a 69-61 win over the Buckeyes. UCLA earned its 20th win over the season and 11th in conference play to move into fifth place in the Big Ten standings.
The win marks Coach Mick Cronin's 500th career win as a head coach. Starting at Murray State in 2003, Cronin is the youngest active coach to reach that feat as he has continued to keep UCLA as one of the household names in college basketball in his sixth season at the helm.
Sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr. returned to his high-scoring ways with a team-high 20 points, adding eight rebounds and two steals. After five straight games of fewer than 10 points scored, Dailey found his stride with his third 20-point performance of the season.
Neither team shot the ball exceptionally well, but the Bruins won a key category that held Ohio State to just 61 points. UCLA earned 11 more rebounds than their opponent with a monstrous 15 offensive rebounds that resulted in 14 second-chance points.
Bruins senior guard Kobe Johnson struggled to score the ball for the first time in a while, but he was the main factor in UCLA's strong rebounding. He grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds, adding four assists and three steals. He continues to be a difference maker, no matter the stat category.
One pivotal player that pushed the Bruins over the edge in the final stretch was sophomore center Aday Mara. The 7-3 big man earned 10 points and nine rebounds with two blocks off the bench. As he continues to thrive in the second half of the year, the NCAA Tournament is awaiting his presence.
Several other Bruins added strong performances, starting with sophomore guard Sebastian Mack off the bench. He finished with 11 points and three assists and went a perfect 4-4 from the free-throw line. Junior guard Skyy Clark hit a dagger 3-pointer in the final minute, adding 11 points to the cause.
The Bruins will return to the road for their next two contests, starting with the struggling No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (19-9, 11-6), who have lost four straight games. It will be a major bounce-back spot for the Boilermakers while the Bruins look to keep the good times rolling with a key road win.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.