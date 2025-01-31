UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Recapping Bruins' Crushing Win Over Oregon
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the UCLA Bruins (16-6, 7-4) incredibly dominant win over the No. 16 Oregon Ducks (16-5, 5-5) at Pauley Pavilion on Thursday night. The Bruins have now won five straight games.
You can watch the episode below:
The Ducks ran into an absolute buzzsaw on Thursday, hoping to exact their revenge on a Bruins team that stole a win in Eugene, Ore. earlier this season with a last-second buzzer beater shot. UCLA denied that revenge as it cruised to an astonishing 78-52 victory, its largest win over Oregon since 2009.
It was a wire-to-wire win for UCLA as it never trailed in the game. It jumped out to an early multi-possession lead, took a 14-point lead into halftime and never allowed the Ducks to come within single digits. Both sides of the ball were very impressive for a Bruins team that continues to excel.
Defensively, UCLA held the Ducks to their lowest point total of the season, limiting them to just 41.2% shooting from the field and a dreadful 4-23 from 3-point range, good for 17.4%. Oregon is a team that relied on free-throw shooting to win and only shot 10 total free throws in the game, making six.
The Bruins outrebounded their former Pac-12 opponent by three while committing five fewer turnovers. UCLA turned the ball over eight times, one of its lowest totals of the season and a big reason why it took three more shots than the Ducks.
The Bruins shot the lights out for a majority of the game, going 55.6% from the field, making 30 total field goals with 11 of them from beyond the arc. They hit 11 of 23 3-pointers, one of their best outside shooting games of the year.
UCLA had several standouts scorers in the win, starting with sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. who led the game with 21 points, including a perfect 3-3 from downtown. He was assisted by junior guard Dylan Andrews who delivered 15 points with three triples of his own.
Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau wiped away any doubt about his health, scoring a strong 15 points, going 5-8 from the field and knocking down three triples himself. He pulled down six rebounds and dished four assists, looking very strong in his return.
The win earns the Bruins an incredible 4-1 record this season against ranked opponents. They certainly will return to the Top 25 after five straight wins with two against ranked teams. They will face another on Tuesday night when the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (18-2, 9-0) come to Pauley Pavilion.
