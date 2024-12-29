Bruins Receive Game-Changing Performance From Eric Dailey Jr. in Win
The No. 22 UCLA Bruins (11-2) found a way to gut out a 65-62 win over the No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-4) on Saturday night at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Calif. Sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. had a team-high 18 points and is making a case as one of the nation's best players.
After taking a shot to the face in the loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels last weekend, Dailey was forced to wear a clear face mask to help protect the bones on his face. He may want to play with it more often as he knocked four of his five 3-point attempts, adding four free throws as well.
"It felt different," Dailey said regarding the protective face mask when he addressed the media after the game. "But no, I put in hours in the gym, so just finding the rim and just putting the ball in the hoop. It's the same objective every day, so wasn't that bad."
Dailey was one point away from his season-high of 19 that he posted back in early December in the Bruins' upset win over No. 12 Oregon. The transfer from Oklahoma State has continued to show up when the lights are brightest, delivering his best games against the best teams.
In 13 games this season, Dailey has scored in double figures eight times and has continued to be an elite force on both sides of the ball. He is shooting at 55% from the field and 42% from 3-point range and is also averaging 4.5 rebounds per game with just over one steal per game.
From what he has put on tape over the first two months of the season, Dailey is amongst some of the best players in the country as a versatile guard that can play the forward position at 6-8, 230-pounds. His ability to dominate at the rim while being a threat from deep is what makes him so dynamic.
UCLA will resume Big Ten play for the remainder of the regular season as they will prepare for a road matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2) next week. Dailey has combined for 25 points and nine rebounds in his first two conference games this season and will look to stay hot.
