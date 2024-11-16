Bruins' Rivals Lose Out on Star Prospect, NBA Legacy
UCLA's greatest rival USC had the luxury of landing Bronny James, son of one of the greatest to ever play the game, LeBron James, last year.
Recently, the Trojans had an opportunity to land another NBA legacy in class of 2025 shooting guard Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, LeBron's good friend.
USC was one of Kiyan's final choices, but on Friday, he announced his commitment to Syracuse, his father's alma mater, where Carmelo won a national championship.
Kiyan told ESPN what determined his decision.
"Ultimately, it came down to my relationship with the staff," he said. "From day one, when they started recruiting me, they made me feel like it was family. My dad's name on the facility is special, but I want to go in there and create my own name, and I've already done that through my dedication in the offseason, with early-morning practices, playing at camps, playing on the circuit."
USC has yet to land a commit from the class of 2025.
Kiyan is ranked the No. 1 class of 2025 prospect in the state of New York, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, which also has him ranked the No. 6 shooting guard in the nation and the No. 32 overall player in the country.
Carmelo played 19 years in the NBA, spending the majority of his career with the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks. He was a 10-time All-Star, a six-time All-NBA honoree and a one-time scoring champion.
Denver selected Carmelo with the third overall pick of the 2003 NBA Draft, a draft class that many consider to be the greatest ever, as it included LeBron, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.
