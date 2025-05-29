Former Bruin Star Westbrook Underwent Surgery
Russell Westbrook comes off his 17th NBA season, one in which he served as a solid playmaker for the Denver Nuggets.
The UCLA legend underwent surgery on his right hand this week, the Nuggets announced on Tuesday.
Westbrook revealed in his "Word of Westbrook" newsletter that he had broken his hand twice this season.
"I’m grateful for everyone’s support all year and I can’t wait to be back out there at 100% soon," Westbrook said. "The comeback is already in motion. #WhyNot.
"Remember, every day is a chance to elevate your game — in style and in life. Stay hungry, stay humble, and always honor the gift."
The determination and perseverance are a testament to who Westbrook is as a competitor. A no-excuses mindset, a player who will do whatever it takes to win.
Westbrook and the Nuggets' playoff run came to an end against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who just advanced to the NBA Finals. Their series with the Thunder went seven games, but Oklahoma City prevailed with a blowout victory in Game 7.
Denver said in its statement on Tuesday that Westbrook "is expected to resume full off-season training this summer."
Given the surgery and the stage Westbrook is at in his career, one has to wonder if his time on the hardwood is winding down. While he's still giving everything he has to the game, the UCLA product isn't the star he once was, and his body seems to be suffering the test of time.
Westbrook averaged 13.3 points per game, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists while playing in 75 games this season. He made 36 starts.
After scoring 18 and 19 points in Game 1 and 2, respectively, of the second round of the playoffs, his scoring production dropped drastically, as he would reach double digits the rest of the series.
It's clear Westbrook can still be impactful for a team, but he isn't getting any younger. Westbrook has accomplished just about everything in the book — an MVP, scoring titles, assist titles, nine All-Star appearances and a number of broken records. But he still longs for an NBA title.
Perhaps he can still attain that accomplishment in Denver.
