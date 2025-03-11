Cronin Welcomes Hypothetical of Westbrook Taking on Key Role for Bruins
In today's NIL era, we're seeing more and more college athletic programs implement "front offices," much like those of professional ball clubs.
Golden State Warriors superstar and perhaps the greatest shooter the game of basketball has ever had, Steph Curry, agreed to become the assistant general manager of his alma mater, Davidson, as first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday.
Perhaps this move will spark a trend with collegiate basketball teams, especially those with a deep history of alumni.
Of course, UCLA instantly comes to mind, given the legends who have come through the Bruins' program.
During his media availability on Tuesday, UCLA coach Mick Cronin was asked about this possibility, with Bruins alum and current Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook's name, specifically, being thrown out.
"[UCLA athletic director] Martin [Jarmond] and I talk all the time," Cronin said. "We've had a couple meetings in the last few weeks.
"Russell's busy, by the way; he's having an unbelievable year. But if Russell wants to give a million dollars and call recruits for me, absolutely. ... I'm not going to say no to that."
According to Cronin, that's essentially what the role would look like. Initially, some may think Curry's new role carries a lot of weight, and while it does to an extent, given who he is, it may not be what people think it's cracked up to be.
"First of all, he [Curry] gave them [Davidson] a million dollars, and second of all, if he's on your staff, he can freely call recruits," Cronin said. "It's got nothing to do with him being a general manager. ... You think he's going to do any work? I can answer that.
"You know how many kids he has? First of all, from the outside looking in, he's probably my favorite player because he's a great person, because [he's] a family man, he's not entitled, he openly says, 'I want to be coached hard.' Just no entitlement.
"Just an unbelievable father. And a hell of a golfer; now, what the hell's he got time to do for Davidson? Besides give them money and, every now and then, call a recruit."
If UCLA were to bring on a former player for such a role, Westbrook is the person who probably comes to mind when you consider active players in the NBA. He's been in the league just one year longer than Curry, his wife, Nina, also played at UCLA and he still comes around the program often.
"Russell's great; he's here all the time working out," Cronin said. "So, he'll work out with our guys; like if he shows up and they're here, he'll just jump in with them. So, he does enough already, so I say that -- I mean, sure, I wouldn't turn that down."
