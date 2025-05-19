What's Next for UCLA Legend Westbrook?
The Denver Nuggets gave a valiant fight against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it wasn't enough to get the job done. The Nuggets lost Game 7 to the Thunder by the score of 125-93: a game that featured former UCLA Bruin Russell Westbrook.
Westbrook was strong for the Nuggets at the beginning of this playoff series. Fighting back and forth with the Thunder, the Nuggets needed veterans such as Westbrook to take charge in high-leverage situations. But after the first two games of the series, the UCLA legends' production fell quiet.
Scoring back-to-back double-digit games in Game 1 and Game 2, Westbrook was unable to reach double digits in the scoring category for the remainder of the season. In the final five games, Westbrook averaged 6.4 points per game, along with 3.2 rebounds and two assists.
Westbrook made several history books this season, but seeing how his production decreased in the biggest moments of the season, what's next for the UCLA legend? He currently has a player option that he could either select or deny, depending on what his future plan is in the NBA.
If he were to accept the player option with Denver, the UCLA product would be making $3.4 million for the 2025-26 campaign. Should he decide to return to the Nuggets next season, that would be his final option under the contract he originally signed, making him an unrestricted free agent for the 2026-27 campaign.
One factor that impacts all this is Westbrook's age. Turning 37 years old this November, Westbrook has to take the time from now and the player option deadline to decide what his fate is. Should he deny the player option, the Nuggets and Westbrook would be able to negotiate another contract price if the franchise feels that Westbrook is still a vital part of the roster.
Westbrook isn't the same player he once was, but he provides veteran leadership that is enticing for a franchise like Denver, having been eliminated after a strong regular season. What the Nuggets might want to consider is adding another star alongside Nikola Jokić. If Westbrook is in the plans, it would likely be off the bench.
