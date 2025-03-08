BREAKING: Stakes Just Got Higher for UCLA's Season Finale
Everything has played out in UCLA's favor so far as it prepares for its season finale against USC.
With Wisconsin's upset loss to Penn State on Saturday and Maryland's win over Northwestern, along with Purdue's loss on Friday, UCLA's shot at a double-bye in next week's Big Ten Tournament now rests solely in its own hands.
It seemed like a longshot when UCLA lost to Minnesota on its home floor last month, and even again with its road loss to Purdue, but lo and behold, the opportunity is now right there for the taking.
It's safe to say the stakes are quite high for UCLA in what will be its final regular-season game of its first season in the Big Ten.
Fortunately for the Bruins, it will be on their home court, in front of what's expected to be a packed Pauley Pavilion crowd.
"We're worried about becoming that team for the NCAA Tournament," UCLA coach Mick Cronin told reporters this week. "So, Saturday's another opportunity to build on what we're trying to become.
"And obviously, you want to win the rivalry game. So, I don't think I have to motivate these guys for Saturday."
UCLA has been a very inconsistent team this year. But there's no question it deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as the other top-tier teams in the conference.
After all, the Bruins did beat Michigan State, which won the conference title this week and will have the No. 1 seed in next week's tournament.
Saturday represents an opportunity to further prove their worth. They've beaten USC before, and did so on the road.
With Senior Night, bragging rights and a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament all on the line, this game will be the perfect measuring stick for UCLA, which is on the verge of proving itself as one of the conference's best.
And that's a big load to carry, consisdering the other Big Ten newcomers -- Oregon, USC and Washington haven't fared as well in their first year in the conference.
We'll see if the Bruins are ready to represent the group, with the pressure as high as ever.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.