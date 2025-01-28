UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Recapping Bruins' Win Over Bitter Rival USC
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down a crucial win for the Bruins on Monday night as they outlasted their crosstown rival, USC (12-8, 4-5), on the road.
You can watch the episode below:
The UCLA Bruins (15-6, 6-4) escaped the Galen Center with one of the more stressful victories of the season as they found a way to climb past the Trojans in a game that was closer than it should have been. The Bruins saw a 12-point lead nearly vanish, but were able to make the plays when needed.
The Trojans cut the deficit to just 1 point with just under 2 minutes to play, and the pressure was mounting for the Bruins, who had led since the 17:45 mark of the first half. Sophomore guard Sebastian Mack came in clutch with a dagger 3-pointer to essentially put the game away.
UCLA did what was necessary down the stretch to keep their lead, no matter the number. The Trojans helped out with a few crucial missed free throws, but it was the impressive free-throw shooting from the Bruins, as well as their shot-making late in the game, that propelled them to victory.
The Bruins finished 20-25 from the free-throw line, one of their best performances of the season. Three weeks ago, this team averaged less than 70% from the charity stripe and has eclipsed that number in each of their last four games. It was a pivotal reason for victory on the road.
After suffering an ankle injury in their last game against the Washington Huskies, junior forward Tyler Bilodeau was kept out of the rivalry contest, which was a major disadvantage for the Bruins. The rest of the team stepped up, much like they did against the Huskies, doing just enough to win.
Sophomore center Aday Mara earned his first start of the season with Bilodeau sidelined and also dropped his first double-double of the season. Mara finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. It is the third-straight game that the 7-0 center has scored in double figures.
A majority of the Bruins' scoring came from many of the usual suspects, as sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. led the team with 16 points and six rebounds. Junior guard Dylan Andrews poured in 12 points and six assists while Mack was stellar off the bench again with 14 points.
Former USC Trojan guard and current Bruin senior, Kobe Johnson made a strong return to his old stomping grounds as he received a reception of boos to start the contest. He finished the game with 7 points, three rebounds and two assists. Johnson would foul out towards the end of the game.
Defensively, the Bruins were strong in the first half, forcing seven turnovers and out-rebounding the Trojans, but the second half was a different story. USC scored on almost every possession in the final 9 minutes to erase the deficit but were just 11-19 from the free-throw line, which proved costly.
After losing four-straight to open the month of January, the Bruins have responded with a four-game win streak to rise two games above .500 in Big Ten play. They will now face a very rough portion of their schedule, starting with a rematch with the No. 16 Oregon Ducks at home on Thursday night.
