Bruins Snap Four-Game Skid With Dominant Win Over Iowa
The UCLA Bruins (12-6, 3-4) earned a much-needed win to snap their four-game losing streak over the Iowa Hawkeyes (12-6, 3-4) at home, Friday night. A dominant 95-70 victory improved the Bruins to three conference wins, moving them back in the right direction.
It was a tape-to-tape win that the Bruins never trailed in and one of the most impressive offensive performances of the season. They needed a game like this in the worst way and found comfortability coming back to play at Pauley Pavilion.
The Bruins shot an impressive 62.1% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range with eight made triples. They have not shot that well in several weeks and have regained their ability to score at a consistent rate.
Sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. was the Bruins' high scorer with a season-high 23 points on 8-12 shooting from the field. Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau had another solid game with 18 points, and juniors Skyy Clark and William Kyle III had 12 each.
The most impressive performance came from junior guard Dylan Andrews who had struggled immensely the past few weeks and was inserted back in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game. After scoring just 14 points over his past six games and nearly met that total on Friday with 13 points. Andrews needed this game more than anyone.
UCLA entered the game averaging 74.6 points per game, a total they had failed to meet in their past six games. They blew past that number against the Hawkeyes, getting whatever they wanted from anywhere on the floor.
Defensively, the Bruins were sensational against the top scoring team in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes came into the contest as the highest scoring team on average at 89.5 points the per game. The Bruins held them severely under that total, once again proving their defensive prowess.
The Hawkeyes took 11 fewer shots than the Bruins. Several more possessions for the Bruins led to a significant increase in shots made, and UCLA cruised to a 24-point win.
The Bruins will take the weekend to prepare for another tough conference battle as they get set to face the No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers (14-3, 4-2). UCLA is 2-1 against ranked teams this season, recently losing to the Michigan Wolverines earlier in the month.
