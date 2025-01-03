Bruins' Stefanovic on Facing Former Teammate, Being Role Player
The No. 15 UCLA Bruins (11-2) have received impressive play from senior guard Lazar Stefanovic to this point of the season with an impact role off the bench. He has been a key role player for this team and is one of the many impact players who have led this team to an impressive start.
Stefanovic was a part of the Bruins struggle season a year ago when they finished 16-of-17 and missed the national tournament. He averaged 34 minutes a game last year as one of the main stars but has taken a lesser role this season with an improvement of supporting talent around him.
This season, the senior is averaging half of the minutes he did a year ago at just 17, but you could argue his impact is even higher. Averaging 6.2 points per game, Stefanovic is shooting 43.3% from three-point range and has connected on 13 of his 30 total attempts this season.
The Belgrade, Serbia native spoke to the media on Thursday and gave his thoughts on assuming a smaller role but being counted on all the same. He acknowledged the importance of staying ready at all times and being there when his team needs him to provide a spark.
"That's what basketball is, and that's going to be the situation for me probably the rest of my career," Stefanovic said. "Wherever I go, I'll have a lot of good players on my team, so you won't be able to play 30-40 minutes and then no one really plays that much anymore. You got to be able to stay ready when your name is called, go out there and produce, and that's how it is. That's also, I think, a big part of maturity, always staying ready and being ready to make plays."
UCLA thrives on having a multitude of impact players that can spread the ball around and receive scoring from their entire roster. Stefanovic is one of the many guys on this team that can pop off for a big game and be the catalyst to a victory on any given game day.
There is almost a certainty that Stefanovic will be counted on down the stretch this year to come in and deliver a big shot to silence the opponent or hit the dagger 3-pointer to put the game away. He will make sure to stay ready at all times and be there to contribute when his team needs him.
