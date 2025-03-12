REPORT: UCLA Recognized in Transfer Portal 'Re-Rank'
UCLA was one of the most active teams in the transfer portal last offseason.
So far, it has clearly had a positive impact, as two of the Bruins' leading scorers -- junior forward Tyler Bilodeau and sophomore forward -- were transfers.
Senior forward Kobe Johnson had also been crucial for the squad, recently recognized for his defensive efforts with a third-straight all-conference defensive team nod.
247Sports' Travis Brandham wrote an article where he gave his "re-rank of the 2024 transfer class."
Bilodeau took a major leap, going from No. 97 to No. 21. The veteran led the Bruins with 14.0 points per game while also adding 4.4 rebounds per game.
Bilodeau transferred to UCLA after spending two seasons with Oregon State. Last year, he averaged 14.3 points per game and 5.7 rebounds.
The first-year Bruin was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team on Tuesday.
It's no question that the transfer portal haul is what has fueld UCLA's success this season. The Bruins finished their first regular season in the Big Ten fourth in the conference.
"Our senior leader defensively [Johnson], he's known me since July," said UCLA coach Mick Cronin following the Bruins' win over USC on Saturday. "July 8, we started practice, so what's that eight months, seven months?
"So, you go to pound nails fast and hard to be able to build a unit that can get it done. Look the most productive guys on this team have been Eric [Dailey Jr.], Tyler [Bilodeau], Kobe defensively, and Skyy [Clark]; they're all transfers."
Bilodeau isn't the most consistent player, if we're getting brutally honest, but if he can string together high-level performances in the postseason, the Bruins can go quite far.
With a double bye in the Big Ten tournament, they have a solid shot at a conference tournament title.
UCLA has depth, but there's no doubt that when Bilodeau succeeds, the team succeeds.
We'll see if Bilodeau elects to declare for the NBA Draft, but another year in college would give him a great opportunity to build up his stock. Should he stay, the Bruins would surely enter the 2025-26 season as one of the top teams in the conference again.
